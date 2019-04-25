Share:

ISLAMABAD - Diamond Cricket Club Islamabad beat Hafeez Cricket Club Attock by 30 runs in the All-Pakistan APL T20 Cricket Tournament-2019 match played at PCB cricket ground, Attock on Wednesday.

Diamond Club skipper Muhammad Irfan won the toss and opted to bat first in rain-shortened 18-overs-a-side match. Thanks to Naseerullah’s 43, Haroon Wahid 38 and skipper Muhammad Irfan’s 33, Diamond managed to post a decent 162 for the loss of 7 wickets in allotted overs. For Hafeez Cricket Club M Waseem and Javed Senior shared two wickets each giving away 29 and 33 runs, respectively.

Chasing 163 runs for victory, Hafeez Club were bowled out for 132 in 17.4 overs. Nisar Khan made 36 and Javed Senior 24 in just 9 balls he faced. Shayan Shaikh was the pick of the Diamond bowlers with 3 for 38 and Asjad Nawaz grabbed 2 for 11. Asjad was named player of the match for his superb bowling. DCA administrator, Moeed Shaikh was the chief guest on the occasion and congratulated the team on their success and also hosted lunch in their honour.