Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI), which commenced its political endeavour 22 years back, has now entered the final phase of struggle to build country on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

In a series of tweets on the occasion of 23rd anniversary of PTI, Imran Khan said, “Today is PTI’s 23rd anniversary. Our struggle has been the greatest of any party since Independence and gone through three phases:

“1st phase was mobilizing people on our message for change; to fight corrupt status quo and make people aware that a nation only progresses by developing its Human Resources.”

The Prime Minister said: “It took 15 years in the political wilderness before my message penetrated amongst the masses. It took another 7 years to convert our movement into a party, capable of fighting elections.”

“And now we have entered the final phase: to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina – a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings”, he added.