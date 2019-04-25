Share:

ISLAMABAD : Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday said after signing the second phase of Sino-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, Pakistan’s exports to China would increase by $6.5 billion in few years, which is 10pc of Chinese imports on 313 items offered to Pakistan duty free.

With sighing of the FTA, Pakistan will capture the Chinese market worth $40 billion besides the country would also get the status of Most Favoured Nations, he said while talking to APP here.

The Adviser said that after getting duty free status on 313 tariff lines, Pakistan’s exports would increase by around $500 million within few months, however, with the passage of time the volume of exports would further increase.