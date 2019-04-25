Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Police Inspector General Arif Nawaz Wednesday said officials of traffic police should adopt courteous and polite behaviour when they perform duties.

“Traffic police are face of the Punjab Police as they interact with citizens on roads,” he said while addressing the passing-out parade of first-batch of traffic assistants at Police Training College Chuhng. Additional-IG Tariq Masood Yaseen, Manzoor Sarwar, Zaeem Sheikh, and several other police officers were also present.

The IGP said the traffic police are being equipped with modern technology. A total of 580 traffic assistants completed their training. According to officials, among the new recruits were 200 traffic assistants from Lahore, 175 from Sialkot, 70 from Rawalpindi, 55 from Faisalabad, 55 from Multan and 45 from Gujranwala region.

During the 39-week tenure of training, the traffic assistants were trained in traffic management, anti-riot, combat-training, public dealing, law, media handling, ethics and character building as well.