ISLAMABAD : Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal Wednesday completely rejected the irresponsible attempts by a section of Indian media to link detention of some Pakistanis in Sri Lanka with the recent incidents in Colombo.

The spokesman, in a statement, said according to the information shared by Sri Lankan officials, seven Pakistanis were recently detained by the law enforcement authorities on account of overstay on their visas.

“This is a purely consular matter and projecting it in any other manner is patently mischievous,” the spokesman said.

He said such attempts by elements in the Indian media were reflective of a particular, though familiar, mindset bent on twisting facts to malign Pakistan on any pretext.