ISLAMABAD - French companies in collaboration with Pakistan Embassy will organise a seminar in France in order to help promote French investment in Pakistan’s tourism industry.

Three visiting French senators including Pascal Allizard, Gisèle Jourda and Chantal Deseyne told a press conference here on Wednesday that the seminar will be organised in France and plan is afoot to invite Pakistani shipping companies.

Senator Pascal Allizard, who is also Chairman of the France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group, further said that French automobile company Renault is planning to set up its manufacturing plant in Pakistan. He was of the view that for this venture a lot of medium size emprises would be needed to provide supplies.

He said French investors mostly medium-sized enterprises are eyeing to invest in Pakistan but maintained that cost of insurance was quite high in Pakistan. He said that the delegation has also taken up this issue with the chairman of Board of Investment (BoI) during a meeting. The three Senators belong to the France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group.

The delegation is headed by Pascal Allizard, Senator of county of Calvados (Normandy) and Chairman of the France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group as well as vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Committee.

and will include Gisèle Jourda, Senator of Aude county (Occitanie) and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Chantal Deseyne, Senator of Eure-et-Loir (Centre-Val-de-Loire) and member of the Social Affairs Committee.

This new visit, the fourth one for Senator Allizard and the second one for Senator Jourda, illustrates the noticeable interest of the Chairman of France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group and his fellow members for the country, its economic projects and integration in the region.

Their visit is jointly organized by the Embassy of France in Pakistan and the Senate of Pakistan.

During its stay, the delegation will travel to Karachi and Gwadar. They will have meetings with Pakistani authorities as well as with representatives of the private sector that will certainly contribute to the deepening of bilateral contacts and relations between France and Pakistan.