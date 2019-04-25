Share:

French senators have termed security situation in Pakistan much better than before adding the country offers conducive environment for investments etc.

The head of the delegation Senator Allizard while replying to questions during a press conference at the French residence said, France regards China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) as an important initiative.

The three Senators belong to the France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group. The delegation was headed by Pascal Allizard, Senator of county of Calvados (Normandy) and Chairman of the France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group as well as vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Committee and will include Mrs. Gisèle Jourda, Senator of Aude county (Occitanie) and member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, and Mrs. Chantal Deseyne, Senator of Eure-et-Loir (Centre-Val-de-Loire) and member of the Social Affairs Committee.

This new visit, the fourth one for Senator Allizard and the second one for Senator Jourda, illustrates the noticeable interest of the Chairman of France-Pakistan inter-parliamentary friendship group and his fellow members for the country, its economic projects and integration in the region.

Senator Allizard further said CPEC scope and spectrum can be enhanced in order to reap maximum benefits out of this project.

He said European Union should also take interest in this project by increasing its contacts with the participating countries.

He said in the shape of CPEC Pakistan now had found an alternate means of economic support thus reducing its reliance on the USA.

He said at the same time they are exercising caution about CPEC also. Our concern is that those countries having a struggling economy may be in trouble if they join this mega project that involves huge financial commitments.

He said tourism is yet another sphere where both Pakistan and France can work. He particularly talked about mountain tourism adding they would like to work closely with the Pakistan embassy in Paris to explore ways and means to enhance cooperation in mountain tourism.

He hoped to organize a seminar also in this regard in collaboration with Pakistan embassy in Paris to highlight various aspects of mountain tourism.

Senator Allizard said they had very fruitful meetings with Board of Investment officials and discussed with them as to how to bolster bilateral cooperation in the field of business and investments.

“Various automobiles companies of France want to establish plants in Pakistan and they are looking for suppliers in this regard “he added.

He noted with satisfaction that security situation has improve a lot and more French companies are eager to come to Pakistan to explore various business avenues.