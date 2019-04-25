Share:

ISLAMABAD - According to Karachi Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed decrease of Rs 200 on Wednesday and traded at Rs 68,600 per tola as compared with the last closing of Rs 68,800. The price of 10 gram gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 172 and traded at Rs 58,813 as compared with the last closing of Rs 58,985. The price of silver remained unchanged at Rs 900 per tola and that of 10 grams silver at Rs 771.60. According to the Rawalpindi-Islamabad local Sarafa Association, the per tola price of 24-karat gold in the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad decreased by Rs 600 per tola and traded at Rs 67,400 as compared with the last closing of Rs68,000. The price of 10 grams gold also decreased by Rs 520 and traded at Rs57, 780 against Rs58, 300 of last day. In the international market, the price of gold increases by $01 and traded at $ 1273 as compared with the last closing of $1272.