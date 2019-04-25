Share:

LAHORE (PR) - Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan Limited (HACPL) announces the range of Honda vehicles in Pakistan which require replacement of Takata front airbag inflators. HACPL strongly encourages its customers for immediate replacement of front airbag inflator at its authorized dealerships as a precautionary measure to ensure safety for its customers. The Takata front airbag inflator (in specified models) may have a probability of malfunctioning if deployed, which can result in a safety risk to vehicle occupants. The company is offering its consumers free replacement of airbag inflators. Customers can visit nearest Honda authorized dealerships for free replacement/checkup of airbag inflators.