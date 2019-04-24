Share:

Karachi-Actor and producer Adnan Ahmad Butt is set to make his debut with the film Zarrar. The film marks Adnan’s first ever acting project in Pakistan.

For Zarrar, Adnan will be playing the lead villain - Mahveer Singh Rajpoot. The storyline revolves around false flagship operations taking place within Pakistan. While sharing details about his character and the film, Adnan says, “I’m playing a negative role and my character is a Raw Operative. The narrative for the film is based on real threats faced by Pakistan within the security domain on the International arena.”

Commenting on how he secured the role, the actor and producer adds, “I joined the Pakistani media industry to make films. One of the main motivations behind this decision was simply that media and cinema plays such an important part in storytelling. It’s an effective art form that has been used since ancient times when moulding perceptions. Something that is so important for a country like Pakistan. This intention was my driving force to make and contribute to the Pakistani film industry, be it via acting or production. Zarrar was an unplanned move and ShaanShahid probably saw something that I couldn’t see which is why he decided to shape me for this particular role.” Produced by Jehan Films, the action film Zarrarisco-produced by Adnan Ahmed Butt’s 5th Dimension Films and directed by ShaanShahid.

The cast includes, Adnan Ahmed Butt, ShaanShahid, Kiran Malik, Nadeem Baig, Shafqat Cheema and AnayyarIjaz to name a few. Talking about his experience of working with the team and his chemistry with the director, Adnan says, “It was an uphill task but great team alliance always delivers.

The direction that Shaan gave was very inspirational. Sometimes he will throw you in a ditch and let you crawl back up so you think practically.” Currently in the final stages of production, the film is set to be released in Pakistan on August 2019.