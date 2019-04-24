Share:

ISLAMABAD - Files of promotion cases of the Islamabad police inspectors to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) are gathering dust at the office of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad with no decision from the competent authority in sight, sources informed The Nation.

They said last meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) was held in December 2018.

In January this year, 3 seats of DSP got vacant, in February the number rose to 5, in March 8 and the number of vacant seats of DSPs in Islamabad police rose to 11 in April 2019. However, the case files are pending with the IGP office as the competent authority did not forward the cases to Chief Commissioner Islamabad yet. After receiving the cases, the Chief Commissioner will forward them to the interior ministry for final approval. According to the sources, there are over 20 inspectors of Islamabad police which fulfill criteria for their promotion and may fill the vacant seats of DSPs.

All of them have over thirty years of service, according to the sources. However, inaction on part of the competent authority has been delaying the promotion of at least 11 Inspectors.

Meanwhile, local police have said that public cooperation is vital for successful policing. “Police and public are two sides of the same coin and they should help each other for peace in society and effective action against criminals,” said SP (Industrial Area) Aamir Khan Niazi while addressing the people at an Open Kutchery held in the area of Noon police station. The SP said that role of community is important to ensure effective policing and secure lives and property of the citizens.

The Open Kutchery was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with public.

The SP said that police and public are two sides of the same coin, therefore they should help each other against criminals. He said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He said complaints of the citizens against land grabbers were being focused and it would be ultimate effort of the police to resolve their complaints. He appealed the citizens to cooperate with them in rooting out the menace of drugs. He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. He said that injustice would not be tolerated and land mafia would be abolished.

The SP termed the conciliatory committee system as the best one to handle the cases of minor nature and said it helped police save precious time and focus on important task of public welfare. The SP said that such committees would be made more effective and upgraded while well-reputed people would be given representation in them. He listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them.