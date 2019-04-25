Share:

ISLAMABAD - The two MQM activists arrested in connection with the murder of their party leader Dr Imran Farooq have backtracked from their confessional statements in this matter.

Anti-Terrorism Court judge Syed Kausar Abbas Zaidi conducted hearing of the case wherein both of them submitted their written statements as accused persons under section 342 in reply to the court’s questionnaire.

In their written statements, Khalid Shamim and Mohsin Ali backtracked from their confessional statements.

Khalid Shamim said in his statement that he was subjected to torture prior to recording his statement before the magistrate. He added that the magistrate recorded his statement at the behest of the investigation officer against his will.

Similarly, the accused Mohsin Ali denied of recording any confessional statement before the magistrate. He maintained that despite he was subjected to physical and mental torture he had refused to record any confessional statement.

Mohsin continued that he complained to the magistrate about it but he signed on the confessional statement which was already prepared and stamped it.

The court had provided a questionnaire for recording statement of accused and its replies were submitted in ATC by lawyers on Wednesday.

Both the MQM activists had given sworn testimony that party leader Mohammad Anwar issued a direct order to murder Imran Farooq, a senior party figure, in London in 2010.

Shamim had said that the pair had received orders from MQM leader Altaf Hussein and Anwar, the second most powerful figure in the party.

Magistrate Captain (R) Muhammad Shoib had recorded the confessional statements of both the accused including Syed Mohsin and Khalid Shamim under section 164.

Three men were arrested for killing Farooq but only two accused opted to make confessional statements at the court hearing while Moazzam Ali refrained. Moazzam Ali Khan, Khalid Shamim and Syed Mohsin Ali were arrested in 2015.