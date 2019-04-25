Share:

ISLAMABAD - Marriott Executive Apartment thrashed Majestic Arjaan by 6 wickets in the 8th Inter-Hotel Charity Cricket Tournament-2019 at The Ritz Carlton Hotel, Bahrain on late Tuesday night.

Batting first, Majestic Arjaan were bundled out for a meagre 15 in 3.3 overs. Marriott Executive Apartment made 20 for no loss in just 4 balls. Rahul was named Man of the Match for taking 3 wickets. In another match of the night, Art Rotana beat Le Meridien by 24 runs. Batting first, Art Rotana made 47 all out in 5.1 overs. Le Meridien were bowled out of 23 in 5 overs, Nishan was declared player of the match.

In third match of the night, Lagoona Beach A beat Four Seasons A by 2 wickets. Four Seasons A made 35 for the loss of 5 wickets in 6 overs. Lagoona Beach A achieved the target in 5.1 overs, losing 4 wickets. Zeeshan was named player of the match. Domain Hotel beat Swissbel Hotel by 1 wicket in highly sensational encounter. Batting first, Swissbel Hotel were all out for 45 in 5.1 overs. Domain Hotel reached home in 5.5 overs losing 5 wickets. Roshan was awarded man of the match for his quick 21 runs and a wicket.

In the last encounter of the night, Reef Resort beat Ramada CC by 4 wickets. Batting first, Ramada CC made 35 all out in 5.4 overs. Reef Resort achieved the target in 3.5 overs for the loss of two wickets. Naeem was declared man of the match for taking 3 wickets.