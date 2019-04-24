Share:

ISLAMABAD- The successful plantation dive of two billion trees across the country apparently has a less and minimal impact on 28-kilometer Islamabad Expressway, since it was just confined to the website of Metropolitan Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

Though picture uploaded by the MCI on its official site depicted mesmerising scenery of Islamabad Highway’s little patch, but the situation on ground did show big treeless patches of land along both sides of the ten-lane road, linking federal capital with other main cities alongside the Grand Trunk Road.

It was astonishing that the corporation has no plan even on papers to carry out beautification along the major thoroughfares of the city.

Talking to this agency on Wednesday, an official of MCI Environment

Wing, giving its ad-nauseam version of paucity of funds, said the corporation was unable to materialize its environment and public

friendly initiatives due to non-specification of powers between Capital Development Authority(CDA) and MCI.

MCI’s Environment Directorate affirmed that they get a target for plantation of 0.5 million trees every season and they take substantive measures to fulfill the target.