Lahore : Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan has chaired a meeting on reviewing steps to promote art and culture at Alhamra. Ather said while giving directions in the meeting, that all resources should be utilised to make “Alhamra Live” successful so that the young singers can get maximum benefits. He also orders officials concerned to launch the musical programme “Awaz-e-Lahore” to tap young talent. The meeting decided to arrange the directory of artists. A committee was constituted to set up the 70 years history of Alhamra Arts Council. Ather said that in Ramzan, the Mehfil e Sama, Mehfil-e-Naat and other spiritual programmes will be arranged. Deputy Director (L A & R) Muhammad Arif, Deputy Director (PR) Subha Sadiq, Coordinator Niaz Hussain , Assistant Director(Admin) Khurram Naveel and Naveen Roma attended the meeting.