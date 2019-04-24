Share:

ISLAMABAD - “Mehfil-e-Khayal-o-Sama”, Ustad Raza Ali Khan Live in Concert will pay homage to the mystical roots of Pakistan’s cultural heritage in a soulful evening here on April 27.

The famed Sufi Amir Khusrau invented Khayal, a meditative form of vocalising ragas, eight centuries ago. Since then, Khayal has defined the classical and devotional musical traditions of the South Asian sub-continent. Ustad Raza hails from a glorious musical lineage and is currently on a short tour of Pakistan, he is the grandson of the great Ustad Bade Ghulam Ali Khan and heir to his musical legacy. During the concert, he will take the audience on a blissful meditative journey with his mesmerising vocals.

This is also the inaugural concert of a latest initiative towards preserving and promoting our cultural heritage: Ustad Raza Ali Khan School of Music, where beginner and advanced training in classical music (vocals and multiple instruments) will be offered, under the guidance and patronage of Ustad Raza Ali Khan himself.

Students will also have the opportunity to learn directly from the Ustad through workshops that will be offered at different points in a yearly calendar.

The school will also present workshops and seminars in musicology and the theory and philosophy of music. Courses for people with disabilities/special needs are also being designed in collaboration with trained practitioners.