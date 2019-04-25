Share:

ISLAMABAD - BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal in Wednesday’s National Assembly proceedings once again strongly criticised the PTI-led government for not initiating proper process to implement its six-point demands, even after passing eight months.

“In eight months, even a committee to watch the progress of work and implementation on six-point demands related to the deprivation of Balochistan has not been formed,” BNP (Mengal) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal said while speaking on a point of order.

He said that the people in this province have been facing terrorism, negligence of government and other challenges since long. He also showed the pictures of innocent children picked by law enforcement agencies with the accusation of their involvement in terrorism. He said the attacks on the people of Hazara community should be checked.

He also criticised PTI government for not introducing bill about enforced disappearance of people in the house. “Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari promised to lay enforced disappearance bill in the National Assembly but this claim has not been materialised,” he mentioned.

Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari, responding to the concerns raised by its coalition partner, informed a bill on enforced disappearances has been drafted and sent to the law ministry. Minister said that she had also talked to Prime Minister Imran Khan on this bill. She said work on this bill will be expedited after Prime Minister’s China visit.

Minister said that there was a need to understand that positive change will take some time as transformation cannot be brought only in eight months.

“It is the commitment of government to make Baloch people stakeholders of development in Balochistan,” said Mazari, mentioning that this government would make all out efforts to provide relief to the people of Balochistan.