LAHORE-Together with several of her industry peers, Model Rubbab Ali opts out of the Lux Style Awards.

The model took to social media to announce the news and wrote: “I encourage everyone reading this (nominated, interested or a fan) to speak up against sexual harassment in our society.” “I’ve been in this industry for 8 years and it makes me sick in my stomach to see the kind of casual harassment and inappropriate behaviour towards women that gets excused in the name of social ‘norms’,” said the model. She continued: “LSA has the right to nominate whoever they deem appropriate - but as artists and public figures we also have a responsibility to speak up against those who perpetuate injustices against women.” Rubab ended the note saying: “And finally - we have to support each other. If you are reading this and have your own sexual harassment story to tell - please speak up! We cannot sit back and just watch. Nothing changes until you stand up for yourself and those around you.”