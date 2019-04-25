Share:

ISLAMABAD : The National Accountability Bureau has summoned former prime minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani today for recording his statement in the fake accounts case, The Nation has learnt.

Last week, the NAB had issued summons of Gilani for inquiry against the holders of public office, legal persons and others involved in the fake bank accounts scam regarding taking vehicles from “Tosha Khana” by Asif Ali Zardari, ex-President of Pakistan, and payment of import duty/taxes from fake bank accounts.”

On April 2, the former PM had appeared before NAB investigation team and recorded his statement in the same case.

Meanwhile, NAB chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal said that corruption is the root cause of all evils. NAB is absolutely committed to eradicate corruption with iron hands across the board by using all its resources. He directed all DGs of NAB to conduct all complaint verifications, inquiries and investigations according on merit in accordance with law.

He said this while chairing a monthly meeting of NAB Regional Bureaus to review their performance at the NAB headquarters. The meeting reviewed the performance of all Regional Bureaus and NAB headquarters in order to further improve the performance and efficiency of NAB.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB due to its effective national anti corruption strategy by adopting” Accountability for All” Policy for eradication of corruption has started yielding excellent results. The operational methodology of NAB for processing of all corruption cases from complaint verification, inquiry and investigation have also been reviewed and NAB is geared up to the expectations of nation to eradicate corruption from the country.