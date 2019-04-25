Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) summoned Hamza Shehbaz again in assets beyond means case and alleged money laundering alongside Ayesha Ahad on April 30.

According to a private television channel, Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz will be inquired about alleged money laundering in Punjab Assembly.

As per sources, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader failed to provide answers before.

According to the sources, NAB ordered Ayesha Ahad to present at around 12 p.m. on April 30 whereas Hamza Shehbaz has been asked to appear at 3 p.m.

Few days ago, Hamza Shehbaz was summoned in alleged money laundering and assets beyond means cases on April 22.

According to the details, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader was directed to bring along all the relevant data.

Previously, a team of the NAB had swooped on the 96-H house, believed to be Shehbaz Sharif’s residence, allegedly because Hamza Shehbaz was "not cooperating" in the ongoing investigation in the case.

Contrarily, the NAB, in a press release, disclosed that its Lahore team had raided the residence for arresting him in the assets beyond means case and a money laundering case.