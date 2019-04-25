Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi is on an official visit to China. During his visit, the Naval Chief called on China’s Minister of National Defence and State Councillor General Wei Fenghe at Beijing and attended International Fleet Review at Qingdao, said a press release issued here by Navy.

During the meeting, matters related to maritime security and bilateral cooperation were discussed. Admiral Abbasi highlighted that close relationships between the people and the armed forces of the two countries are time-tested and based on mutual respect and trust.

The Naval Chief also thanked the minister for whole-hearted participation of PLA (Navy) with Ships and Special Forces/Marine Teams in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-19 which was hosted by Pakistan Navy at Karachi. The defence minister highly appreciated the successful conduct of Exercise AMAN-19. General Wei termed Pakistan China’s all-weather strategic partner. On CPEC which is a vital part of Belt and Road Initiative, both sides expressed their full confidence and termed it as a project aimed at prosperity and economic empowerment of people of the region and beyond. Both the dignitaries also agreed on further enhancing the bilateral cooperation in the domains of military collaboration.

During the visit, the Naval Chief also attended ‘International Fleet Review’ held as a part of 70th Anniversary celebrations of the founding of PLA (Navy). The multinational naval event, being held at the coastal city of Qingdao, also includes High Level Symposium, military band performances and cultural and sports exchanges.