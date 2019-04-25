Share:

Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi met with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday to discuss matters pertaining to the new Punjab Assembly building.

According to a private television channel, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi stated that there is no run-in between Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI). "We’ve been standing by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar from day one and will continue to do so," he added.

Pervail Elahi further prayed for protection of the alliance between PML-Q and PTI to not fall prey to an evil eye.

Moreover, Elahi told about the decision to conduct Punjab Assembly’s session in the new building this year, while MPA hostels will also be ready during the year 2019.