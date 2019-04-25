Share:

LAHORE : Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Ch Waseem Akhtar directed his officers to leave no stone unturned for the timely and speedy resolution of the problems of overseas Pakistanis as they play a pivotal role in boosting the economy of the country. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting in his office to review the departmental progress. The officers briefed the Vice Chairperson regarding the status of resolved complaints and different matters. Vice Chairperson directed all officers to look into all complaints and contact the complainants in case of any query related to complaint. Waseem Akhat said: “It is my top most priority to serve expatriates as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

In the meeting, it was discussed that web portal and official website of Overseas Pakistanis Commission to be updated with the resolved complaints. Director Legal has been directed to provide legal aid to the complainants.