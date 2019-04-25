Share:

Noor Ahmed, Secretary, EAD and Dr. Jens Jokisch, the Charge’ d’ Affairs of the German Embassy in Islamabad, signed an agreement for financial assistance under the Pakistan-Germany Development Program worth Euro 58.8 million (PKR 9.4 Billion).

This financial contribution shall help Pakistan to strengthen its renewable energy sector and gird connections. It also aims to continue support to the Refugee-Affected and Hosting Areas (RAHA) program, as well as in strengthening Pakistan’s TVET infrastructure.

Development cooperation between Pakistan and Germany dates back to 1961, with the funding volume to date totaling more than Euro 3 Billion.

Mr. Noor Ahmed and Mr. Jens Jokisch highlighted the existing friendly relations between the two countries and the desire to further strengthen it through enhanced development cooperation.

Mr. Jokisch said the singing of the agreement will intensify the running cooperation, and the German government already looks forward to hosting the Pakistan delegation in the upcoming Government to Government Negotiations in September, 2019 in Berlin. Secretary, EAD thanked the German government for extending financial assistance to Pakistan.