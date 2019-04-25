Share:

President Dr. Arif Alvi says Pakistan successfully curbed the menace of terrorism and now it moving towards peace and prosperity.

Addressing a business award ceremony of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Faisalabad today, he said Pakistan hosted 3.5 million Afghan refugees open heartedly during the Afghan war.

The President said Pakistan desires good relations with India and people of Pakistan showed maturity during the recent stand-off with India.

He urged the business community to invest in IT sector as it has an immense potential of growth.

Dr Arif Alvi said currently Pakistan's share in IT industry is less than one percent.