Pakistan has offered Sri Lanka all out support and cooperation after the tragic attacks on Easter.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Mohammad Faisal while briefing media in Islamabad on Thursday said President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi called their respective Sri Lankan counterparts and affirmed that the people and government of Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with their Sri Lankan brethren.

He said so far Sri Lanka has not sought any help from Pakistan.

The Foreign Office spokesman while clarifying the statement of Prime Minister in Iran said Prime Minister Imran Khan was referring to non-state actors using Pakistani soil under foreign influence to carry out activities in Pakistan or coordinating from Pakistan and the case in point is likes of Kulbhushan Jadhav and local facilitators.

Replying to a question on Indian suspension of Kashmir border trade with India, he said trade and other confidence building measures are important between the neighboring countries and Indian decision to stop the trade is regrettable. He said Pakistan is committed to Kartarpur Corridor and awaits the next meeting with India in this regard.

Expressing deep concern of Pakistan on plight of Kashmiris and incarceration of Hurriyet leaders, the foreign office spokesperson said intensified atrocities continue in Occupied Kashmir and in their latest acts of violence two youth were martyred by occupying forces in Bijbehara. He said Pakistan condemns continued incarceration of Chairman JKLF Yasin Malik on trumped up charged, despite his deteriorating health.

He told a questioner that no firing range is being constructed in the US embassy in Islamabad. Islamabad Police and the US embassy are cooperating for upgradation of Islamabad Capital Territory's firing range facilities.