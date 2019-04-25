Share:

At the United Nations, Pakistan has urged for strict adherence to the principles of UN Charter and a united stand against any attempt to undermine this charter.

Speaking at UN General Assembly meeting to commemorate the International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace, Pakistan’s permanent representative to the world body, Dr.Maleeha Lodhi said that the continued denial of the right to self-determination to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir is not only a travesty of justice, but also an “egregious violation” of the UN Charter.

She said underscored that the fundamental rights enshrined in the Charter must be ensured to all peoples.

Pakistan envoy also pointed to a growing tendency in the world by some to erode well-established norms of international law, including respect for sovereignty and the territorial integrity of states.

Warning against unilateralism, she said in the increasingly interconnected world, international cooperation is imperative and underpinned by the core values of mutual respect and tolerance.