Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said his country would not be a party to any internal conflict in neighbouring Afghanistan.

“Afghanistan conflict has brought great suffering for both Afghanistan and Pakistan over the last 40 years. Now, after a long wait, the Afghanistan Peace Process presents a historic opportunity for peace in the region and Pakistan is fully supporting the process including the next logical step of Intra Afghan Dialogue wherein Afghans will themselves decide upon the future of their country”, Prime Minister Khan said in a statement issued here.

Prime Minister Khan stated that Pakistan was dismayed by the surge of violence in Afghanistan from all sides. “The so-called offensives are condemnable and will undermine the peace process. It is not right to seek an edge in dialogue through coercion.”

“Pakistan will make all diplomatic and security efforts to make the peace process a success.”

Last month, Afghanistan recalled its ambassador from Islamabad after Prime Minister Imran Khan was quoted in the local media suggesting the formation of an interim Afghan government that would smooth peace talks between US and Taliban officials. T

he premier was quoted as saying to Pakistani journalists that the Afghan Taliban wanted to meet him but the government in Kabul protested so he did not meet them.

Later at a rally, Prime Minister Khan explained his comments as “brotherly advice” to the people and government of Afghanistan and should not be considered interference.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also stated that the prime minister’s comments were reported out of context.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said Pakistan has no other interest in Afghanistan, but to promote peace through an Afghan-owned and Afghan-led political process.