Share:

Carnation Revolution

April 25, 1974, a unique or a bloodless coup perhaps ended the Caetono regime in Lisbon. It was the third one for Portugal within the realms of the twentieth century. What started as a military coup assumed civility and eventually transformed into a mass movement later.

The overarching goal of the revolution was to overthrow the “Estado Novo”, a corporate far right Portuguese regime that was installed back in 1933. Although the event was specific to Portugal and Portuguese colonies, international powers were rather interested in the events leading up to Carnation. Washington and its allies had to make sure that those one the streets were not procommunist to begin with. It was one of the few grassroots revolutions of the world .Young army captains were leading the tail against the pro regime elite. The same elitists, bankers, businesspersons and political heavyweights who were eventually compelled to leave the county.

It would be fair to say that the wet undermined the revolution in the beginning; their only concern was whether Portugal will fall under the Soviet orbit. What Kissinger and his aides could not realize was, the revolution was against colonization and in favor of a pro socialist government. What was installed in 1933 was fading away and the Portuguese were rather adamant for a socio economic upheavel.

One of the most significant aspects of the day was Portuguese soldiers with flowers in front of their weapons.