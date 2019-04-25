Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court has been moved to seek an injunction to restrain all un-elected people inducted recently in the federal cabinet from performing their duties.

The petition says that the prime minister has violated the Constitution by making such appointments as only an elected representative can exercise the powers of a minister.

The matter came up for hearing on Wednesday with the state counsel arguing that appointments of special assistants by the prime minister are completely in accordance with the Constitution.

Thereupon the petitioner, a senior lawyer, sought permission to amend the petition, which Justice Shahid Waheed accorded.

Another court on Wednesday restrained the FBR from recovering sales tax from business people without first registering them under the 2006 rules. This declares the suo motu powers of tax collection unlawful.

A petition was moved challenging the use of arbitrary power by the FBR both against unregistered people and institutions.

The court held that the FBR cannot recover sales tax from any unregistered entity.

A tribunal looking into the fire incidents of the past 10 years in various government departments has summoned the LDA director general for April 27 after his failure to present his report.

The DG, despite notices, failed to personally appear before the tribunal and produce the record.

The tribunal, comprising Muhammad Akhtar Bhangoo, has asked the LDA chief to come up with a list of officials and others operatives on duty when the LDA Plaza caught fire many years ago. Also, he has been asked to give details regarding the latest positions being held by these functionaries. Details of the record burnt by fire have also been sought.

In another case, the LHC has also sought response from the Punjab government on whether it wants to keep operational or wants to wind up the 56 public companies set up by the PML-N government in the presence of the local government institutions.

The matter was taken up on Wednesday but the government’s point of view could not be submitted as the advocate general has already resigned and his successor is not cognizant with the facts.

The matter was adjourned to May 9.

Another court directed the NAB to issue a fresh notice to former ambassador Ali Jehangir Siddiqui to seek his appearance in investigations in money laundering case. Mr Siddiqui has also been directed to join the investigations.

A NAB prosecutor told a two-judge bench on Wednesday that Mr Siddiqui did not turn up despite being summoned. The former envoy’s counsel, however, claimed that his client had appeared twice along with necessary records. He said he had received notice for the day’s appearance.

Meanwhile, an LHC bench annulled an accountability court’s order that had declared former CJP Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry’s son-in-law Murtaza Amjad a proclaimed offender.

Murtaza Amjad’s lawyer argued before the court that the NAB chairman had ordered no reference against his client and the accountability court had unlawfully declared his client a proclaimed offender in Eden Housing scandal.

Another court adjourned till May 7 the bail petition moved by PML-N leaders Khwaja Saad Rafiq and his brother Khwaja Salman.

The NAB prosecutor could not appear before the court because of indisposition.