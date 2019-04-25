Share:

LAHORE - Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Wednesday that the prime minister was fully behind Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and there was no possibility of the latter quitting the office.

Addressing a press conference at Railways headquarters, he said former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan was not expected to take oath as Member Punjab Assembly and no change was expected in Punjab.

Answering a question, the minister said Imran Khan was the second name of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) and he would never spare any looter or corrupt in the country.

He said that former finance minister Asad Umar was a great man, whereas newly appointed Adviser to PM on Finance Hafeez Sheikh was an asset for the country. He told a questioner that Shehbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif were names of two different narratives and Shehbaz was playing on both sides of the wicket.

“However, Imran Khan will not allow any corrupt to go unpunished”.

To another question about PPP’s politics, he said that Asif Ali Zardari was using his son Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to protect his looted money.

“Politics of Asif Zardari is based on a fake testament which was found in the bag of his servant,” he added.

According to APP, the minister appealed to Chief Justice of Supreme Court Asif Saeed Khan Khosa to release those poor innocent account holders on bail who were allegedly involved in transferring money to the accounts of Sharif and Zardaris as the real culprits were enjoying bails.

Regarding railways, the minister expected that during prime minister’s visit to China from April 25, the both countries would sign an agreement about design and feasibility of up-gradation of Main Line-1.