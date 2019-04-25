Share:

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement during his recent Iran visit, where he said Pakistani soil had been used to carry out attacks in Iran, has been taken out of context, said a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office on Wednesday. “Prime Minister Imran Khan was talking about non-state actors using Pakistani soil under foreign influence to carry out activities in Pakistan or coordinating from Pakistan,” the statement said giving the example of Kulbhushan Jadhav. “In the same manner, Pakistan is attacked using soil of Iran and Afghanistan. The same was clearly stated by the prime minister during his visit to Iran while referring to the latest incident in Balochistan,” the statement reads further, adding that the premier is making all efforts for peace across the whole region. “Prime Minister’s statement being linked to any other context is an effort to misinterpret the expression which doesn’t serve Pakistan in any way,” the statement added.