Most of the countries of the world have succeeded to eradicate poliovirus. Unfortunately, we are one of the few countries where polio is endemic. Pakistan belongs to countries where the virus still exists, as six cases of poliovirus have been determined from different areas of Pakistan in 2019.

Meanwhile, to put Pakistan in the list of polio-free countries, an anti-polio vaccination campaign takes place to vaccinate 20 million children from 97 districts in Pakistan. This goal is achievable when the public gives the struggling anti-polio team a real leg up.

Therefore, as a citizen, I urge every citizen of my country to assure his or her contribution to the polio eradication campaign in order to wipe out the virus from the country.

ABRAR NABI,

Turbat, April 3.