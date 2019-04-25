Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100-index bounced by 100.22 points (0.28 percent) to close at 36,504.25 points. In overall 52,602 trades, a total of 115,987,630 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.595 billion. Out of 336 companies, share prices of 133 companies recorded increase while 183 companies registered decrease whereas 20 companies remained stable. The three top traded companies were Lotte Chemical with a volume of 9,811,500 and price per share of Rs 16.48, Bank of PunjabXD with a volume of 8,763,000 and price per share of Rs 12.01 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 8,163,000 and price per share of Rs 19.01. The top advancer was Nestle Pakistan XD with the increase of Rs 209 per share, closing at Rs 7999 while Sanofi-Aventis XD was runner up with the increase of Rs 38.05 per share, closing at Rs 799.05.