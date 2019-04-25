Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) struggle has been the greatest of any political party since independence.

READ MORE: No division between PMLQ and PTI: Pervaiz Elahi

In a tweet, the premier said, “Today is PTI's 23rd anniversary. Our struggle has been the greatest of any party since independence and gone through three phases: 1st phase was mobilising people on our message for change; to fight corrupt status quo and make people aware that a nation only progresses by developing its human resources.”

He continued, “It took 15 years in the political wilderness before my message penetrated amongst the masses. It took another seven years to convert our movement into a party capable of fighting elections.”

READ MORE: Atletico postpone Barca's title celebration, Wu Lei scores again for Espanyol

“And now we have entered the final phase: to build Pakistan on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina - a society based on justice, compassion and the dignity of our human beings,” PM Imran added. 

PTI was formed by PM Imran in Lahore on April 25, 1996.