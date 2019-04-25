Share:

Sindh revises summer vacations schedule

KARACHI (NNI): The schedule for summer vacations has been revised for educational institutes across the province.

The decision to change schedule of the vacations was taken at a meeting held with the Sindh education minister in the chair.

As per the new schedule, schools vacations will commence from May 1, and will end on June 30. The timing of institutes has also been changed to 8am to 2pm.

It may also be recalled the Sindh High Court (SHC) on April 15 barred schools from receiving fees of summer vacations in advance.

“Supreme Court had refunded one-month fees last year but for what reasons charges are being collected this year against the court’s order,” the high court bench remarked.

The high court, in its order, warned issuance of contempt of court notices against the schools’ administration if found involved in receiving advance fees of summer vacations.

On April 8, the Sindh High Court had ordered the privately owned schools to halt recovery of advance fees of more than one month from students.

PM flayed for using derogatory language

KARACHI (Staff Reporter): Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Information, Law and Anti-corruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab, while reacting to the Prime Minister Imran Khan address, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan forgets manners in emotion of oration.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Prime Minister while talking about PPP Chairman Bilawal Zardari crossed all limits of morality. He said that the PTI workers and its leadership were unaware of decency.

He said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the chairman of an important political party of the country, not a selected PM like Imran Khan.

He said that Imran Khan should consider his words while talking about the PPP leadership. He said that Imran Khan due to his uncontrolled behaviour and words is becoming object of universal laughter.

He said that Prime Minister’s irresponsible talks were bringing dishonour to country.