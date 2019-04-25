Share:

LAHORE : Rain/thunderstorm coupled with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Punjab including the provincial capital during the next 24 hours. The maximum temperature in the city was recorded as 36 degree celsius. According to the Met Office, rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Faisalabad, D.G.Khan divisions, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. A westerly wave is affecting upper & central parts of the country and may persist during next 24 to 48 hours, according to synoptic situation. During last 24 hours, widespread dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds occurred at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan. Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hours: Gujranwala 20, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 12, Chaklala 08), Murree 11, MB Din, Joharabad 09, Sialkot (Cantt 08, AP 03), Chakwal 07, Gujrat 05, Mangla, Jhelum 03 and Sargodha 02.

Experts have predicted rainy weather conditions would persist during the next few days.

The farmers have been advised to take all measures to protect their standing crops and vegetables from damaging effects.