LONDON - PML-N top leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif do not want to topple the PTI-led governments in the centre and Punjab until they are “fully exposed”, political sources said on Wednesday.

Close aides of the PML-N leadership told The Nation that the party wanted to give more time to the PTI “to ensure further divide in the coalition.”

“At this time, the PML-N wants the PTI to fall itself rather than a joint effort by the opposition to topple them,” said a Sharif family source.

Citing top leadership, he said: “Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif believe there should be a strong opposition instead of a weak government. The opposition should not concentrate on toppling the government but making a joint strategy to expose the PTI.”

Several senior opposition leaders are already in London to allegedly finalise a ‘London plan’ against the government.

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, who has himself denied being a candidate for Punjab Chief Minister’s slot, is expected to meet PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in the coming days here to decide the future course of action. PML (Quaid-e-Azam) chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain and Pakistan People’s Party leader Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood are also in London.

So far there has been no meeting between the top politicians from the PML- N, the PPP and PML-Q.

The recent cabinet reshuffle by Prime Minister Imran Khan has given hopes to the opposition amid a divide among the coalition partners. The PTI has a thin majority both in Punjab and the center and relies heavily on the smaller partners to stay in power.

The July 2018 elections resulted in a close to a simple majority of the PTI in National assembly with 116 won seats. After 28 women and 5 Minority seats, the total number of seats reached 149.

The PTI obtained 0.16 million votes with 31.82% of total cast votes, hence forming a government in the center with the alliance of PML-Q and other smaller parties The PTI also formed coalition governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 78 seats, Punjab with 175 seats and Balochistan.

Imran Khan was elected as Prime minister obtaining 176 against Shehbaz Sharif who obtained 96 votes. PTI nominated Usman Ahmad Khan Buzdar as CM Punjab, Mahmood Khan as CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Jam Kamal Khan as CM Balochistan.

Since the governments in the centre and Punjab are weak, the opposition always has an opening if they can strike deals with smaller groups.

PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi yesterday rejected speculations that his party was in contact with the PML-N for a possible change in the CM’s house.

He denied meeting between his son Moonis Elahi and Hamza Shehbaz and termed them as “incorrect.”

He asserted that he was an elected speaker of the provincial assembly of Punjab, and had no desire of becoming the governor or CM.

The PTI had tried to topple the PML-N-led government in 2014. The party was involved in laying siege and paralyzing capital of Pakistan, Islamabad in an effort to stop the government from functioning.

PTI has been charged with attacking Pakistan Television and Parliament and also attacking law enforcement. The city was kept paralyzed for three months before the party decided to call off the protest. Imran Khan burned his utility bills in order to incite the participants into civil disobedience.

“We will not repeat the PTI’s misadventures. Any change has to be constitutional,” a PML-N source in London said. He said the party was in contact with other opposition parties including the PPP for a joint strategy.