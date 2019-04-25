Share:

Provincial minister for Information Shaukat Ali Yousafzai on Thursday has hinted at reshuffling of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet in 8 to 10 days.

The leader said that only hard workers will be able to maintain their place in the cabinet.

He further said that Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan is authoritised to take all the decisions and that he had resolved FATA merger issue with political wisdom. Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan still believes in Mahmood Khan , the minister said.

PM Imran had changed and re-allocated the portfolios of ministers of the Federal Cabinet.

Fawad Chaudhary was given the portfolio of Minister for Science and Technology, while Ghulam Sarwar was announced as Minister for Aviation, Ijaz Ahmed Shah Minister for Interior and Shehryar Afridi was made Minister of State for SAFRON.

Mohammad Mian Soomro became Minister for Privatization along with additional portfolio of Aviation Division. Azam swati was appointed as Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.

Asad Umar was removed from the post due to weak economic policy, poor performance of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and surging dollar rate. Fawad Chaudhry was removed from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for using tough tone on the issue of MD PTV. He had also criticised several party members.

A committee report regarding increase in gas bills rendered Ghulam Sarwar’s position as petroleum minister weak. The federal government was facing immense pressure due to gas bills issue.

The portfolios of Punjab ministers were also likely to be changed as their performance report was sent to PM Imran Khan.

The list of change in the province’s bureaucracy was prepared as per which, chief secretary, four secretaries, three commissioners, 11 deputy commissioners and 31 assistant commissioners will be replaced.