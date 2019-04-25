Share:

SEHWAN - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday dispelled the impression that teh federal government is not transferring financial resources to Sindh, saying that what Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing now, not happened in past tenures.

In his interaction with newsmen in Sehwan after inaugurating Urs celebrations of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, the governor said the federal government is transferring money to Sindh. “The impression of withholding financial resources of the Sindh province is unfounded and fabricated,” he claimed.

“Sindh will get what was decided in the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award”, he declared. He said when Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government took charge, the country was under heavy debts and still the situation is very much same. He admitted that the economic condition of Pakistan is not good, but pinned hope that situation would improve soon.

Replying to a query, Imran Ismail said Presidential form of government is not a threat to democracy, if the system is in favour of the country, it should be introduced.

It may be noted that Federal Law Minister Faroogh Naseem had said that the Presidential setup can be introduced in the country through referendum, which needs an amendment in the constitution.

Naseem had said until now there is no any work underway in his ministry for the presidential form of the government.