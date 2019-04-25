Share:

Sri Lanka 's Civil Aviation Authority has announced that the use of drones and all unmanned aircraft has been banned in Sri Lankan airspace, as the government seeks to address the issue of potential terrorist threats in the wake of the Easter Sunday attacks.

The ban on drones is reported to remain in effect until further notice, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Sri Lanka (CAA). Reports also state that the decision to impose the ban was taken after a national security assessment.

In Sri Lanka , the operation of unmanned aircraft and drones weighing three kg or more requires the CAA's approval.

Earlier, Sri Lankan police arrested 16 more people for suspicious behaviour.

On Wednesday, the State Minister of Defence, Ruwan Wijewardena, said that some 60 arrests have been made in connection to the terrorist attacks, as Colombo has launched a massive security operation in the wake of the tragedy.

On 21 April Sri Lanka was rocked by a series of terrorist bombings that left over 300 people dead and at least 500 injured.

Daesh reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuesday, though the Sri Lankan investigators suspect the attacks were organised by a local group, Thowheed Jamath, with the help of a vast international network.