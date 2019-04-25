Share:

ISLAMABAD : Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Wednesday administered the oath of office to Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, former Judge, Lahore High Court, Lahore, as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, Advocate General Islamabad, senior lawyers, law officers, officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan and Federal Judicial Academy Islamabad attended the ceremony.