LAHORE - Uzbekistan’s 15-side Rugby team will reach here on Saturday next for playing Asian Rugby Championship Div III-C 2019 match. According to Chairmen Pakistan Rugby Union Fawzi Khawaja, Uzbek team will play two 15-side test matches here in Pakistan. Asian Rugby is hosting the match of DIV III-C in Lahore on the request of Pakistan Rugby.

The first match between Pakistan and Uzbek teams will be held on April 28 at Pakistan Rugby Academy, Lahore Cantt at 4.00 pm. While second match of the series will be held May 1 on same venue at 4.00 pm.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s team was also named including 30 players and three officials while Islamabad’s Kashif Khwaja has been named as captain.