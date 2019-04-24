Share:

Girls and women are the producers of the world, but still, they are nameless. Their names themselves don’t have any proper existence, for a girl only can be known as a daughter, sister, wife, and a mother, but no more than that. However, children can only be known in their fathers’ names - that they are the child of that man, but not women, even though the women face much hardship until a child becomes mature. However, the unfortunate woman who gives this sacrifice does not receive value. Many modern people only say that women and men are equal, but I guess they don’t actually consider this true. If they did, then besides the child’s name, both father’s and mother’s names would be mentioned. The question raised in my mind is: are women lesser than men, and why?

LAIBA KHAN,

Karachi, April 3.