Rawalpindi-Two more people died of novel coronavirus in the district on Friday, taking the death toll to 15.

Meanwhile, 15 patients including staff nurse of Peads Intensive Caring Unit (ICU) of Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) were tested positive for COVID-19. City Traffic Police (CTP) Headquarter at Race Course has also refrained entry of officers of DSP and lower ranks to avert spread of coronavirus, according to sources.

According to details, a man namely Dilpazir, a retired Subedar from Pakistan Army, died of coronavirus in isolation ward of a military run hospital in Saddar. The dead body was moved to Kallar Syedan. The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered by a selected number of people including government officials and laid to rest as per SOP of the government. The district health department officials have also quarantined 14 contacts of the deceased besides sealing three houses. The samples of the contacts have been taken and dispatched to National Institute of Health (NIH) for COVID-19 tests, they said.

Similarly, a civil engineer working in Murree also died from novel coronavirus in BBH on Wednesday night, sources said. The deceased has been identified as Farooq Anjum and hails from Mandi Bahauddin. Anjum Farooq was first quarantined in the private hotel for 10 days with visible symptoms of coronavirus but later on moved to BBH where doctors declared him coronavirus positive patient. The dead body was moved to Mandi Bahauddin for burial by the district health authorities.

Officials in a military run hospital and BBH also confirmed the deaths of two men of coronavirus.

On the other hand, the management of BBH has placed a staff nurse namely Adeela in isolation at her home after she was tested positive for COVID-19.The infected nurse was serving in Peads ICU of BBH. They disclosed that the authorities neither conducted fumigation in the ICU nor screened the paramedics and children admitted in the ICU so far.

Meanwhile, the top command of Rawalpindi police have banned entry of DSPs, Inspectors and other lower staffers in CTP Headquarters at Race Course to avoid spread of coronavirus.

An official of district department told media that a total 14 patients tested positive for COVID-19 in Rawalpindi on Friday.At present, 269 confirmed patients were admitted in Rawalpindi hospitals while 15 people died while 79 got discharged after recovering.

According to the data of Rawalpindi Division, as many as 364 patients are still admitted in hospitals of four districts including 269 in Rawalpindi, 30in Attock, 61 in Jhelum and four in Chakwal.

Total 335 suspected patients are still waiting their COVID-19 serology report in four districts including 127 in Rawalpindi, 178 Attock, 26 in Jhelum and four in Chakwal. The National Institute of Health (NIH) will send their reports in a day or two.

As many as 2010 people are kept in quarantine including 1,833 isolated in their homes and 69 in quarantine centers and 109 in hospitals.