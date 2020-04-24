Share:

Islamabad - Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested two criminals wanted to police in crime cases of heinous nature. According to the police officials, the proclaimed offenders have been identified as Imran, son of Muhammad Ali and Naeem Khan, son of Muhammad Ali, resident of Tehsil Samundri, district Faisalabad. The police have got their physical remand from the concerned court and further investigation is underway. Meanwhile, Tarnol police on Friday reunited a 16-year old missing boy with his parents. According to details, Moman Khan informedTarnol police that his 16-year-old son Farman had been missing and could not be traced despite hectic efforts by the family members. Following this information, SP (Saddar) Sarfraz Ahmed Virk constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Khalid MehmoodAwan to trace the missing boy. This team inquired various people besides launching a search operation and finally succeeded to recover him safely.

Furthermore, Islamabad police have promoted 16 sub-inspectors to the next rank. According to the police officials, the decision was taken during a meeting of the promotion committee that comprised AIG (Establishment), AIG (Special Branch), AIG (Operations), SSP (Headquarters), SSP (Security) and Additional SP.

Meanwhile, Sihalapolice are busy in tracing a 12-year-old girl who went missing from RawatMandi some days back. ZarBibi had gone to the market for scavenging and did not return, according to the family. A police official who wished not to be named told The Nation that police high-ups were making efforts to trace the girl and added some of the high-up have been staying in Rawat in connection with the same.