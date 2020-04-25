Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that with the death of two more persons following contracting with coronavirus, the death toll from the infection has risen to 75 while 49 patients are in critical condition.

This, he disclosed in his video message in which he shared the status of coronavirus with the people of Sindh regularly. He said that with two more deaths on Friday, the number of lives claimed by the virus has reached to 75.

“Our 49 patients are in critical condition and 15 of them have been put on the ventilators, he disclosed.

He added 274 new cases emerged on Friday when 2,561 tests were conducted.

“This is the situation against which we are struggling to slow down the spread of the virus so that necessary measures could be taken.

He said that that out of 274 new cases 202 belong to Karachi and 71 from other districts.

They include 88 in District South, 60 in East, 28 Central, 21 in Malir and six in West.

The number of coronavirus cases in Karachi have reached to 2,285, the CM said. “At present, District Central has 28 cases, East 553, Malir 255, South 736 and West 277,” he said.

Murad said that 42 patients have been recovered and sent back to their homes. “The number of the patients recovered from the infection were 772 or 20 percent of the total patients,” he said.

The CM said that 3,100 patients were under treatment including 1,893 or 61 percent at homes, 767 or 24.8 percent at Isolation Centres and 440 of 14.2 percent in hospitals.

About stranded Pakistanis, the CM said that six different flights have flown back 849 stranded Pakistanis, including 62 crew members and all of them have been tested. The test results showed that 127 were positive, 696 negative and 26 samples were being tested again.

The CM said that so far 35,589 results tests have been made against which 3,945 cases have been diagnosed.

About the Tablighee Jamaat, Murad said that there were 5,102 members of Tablighee Jamaat and all of them were tested, as a result 765 of them were diagnosed as positive, while the results of four people were pending.

The members of Tablighee Jamaat, which have been declared as negative were being sent back to their homes. “The treatment of the patients is under way and hopefully they will recover very soon,” he added.

Murad said that after Karachi, Sukkur has shown spread of local transmission with 14 new cases.

“The data of other districts is Sukkur 14, Umerkot 01, Tando Allahyar 01, Sanghar 01, Kambar-Shahdadkot 01 and Badin 01 case.

Appreciating doctors, the CM said that they were deemed to be at front line but latter realized that they were our last defense line. “We, ourselves are at the front line and after being infected with coronavirus we go to the doctors as the last defense line,” he said.

Murad said that being chief executive of the province, he has taken difficult decisions in the supreme interest of the people of the province.

“I had announced strict lockdown from 12 noon to 3 pm and decided to advise people to offer Tarweeh at their homes,” he said.