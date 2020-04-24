Share:

Islamabad - The district administration on Friday sealed the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) office after an employee was tested positive with novel coronavirus (COVID-19). A circular issued by the APP said, it is notified for information of all concerned that the deputy commissioner Islamabad while taking precautionary measures has sealed the premises of Associated Press of Pakistan Corporation Headquarters Islamabad from April 24, 2020 to April 27, 2020. It said that the step has been taken after an employee was found carrying the coronavirus. It also added that all the employees of fixed duty hours will work from their home and remain constantly in touch with their concerned directors/managers/in charges. It further said that all news sections at APP Islamabad shall remain out of bound for all editorial and associate staff from April 24, 2020 to April 27, 2020. The skeleton staff of reporters/subeditors who were on rotation duties will now work from home until further orders. It said that website up-gradation of regional services will remain suspended during the period. English and Urdu websites will be updated from offside. Separately, the district administration has made a joint venture with Hello Doctor organisation for providing free medical facilities to the citizens. The deputy commissioner Muhammad HamzaShafqaat in his social media message said that a joint venture has been made to provide free of cost health advice to citizens. He said that the citizens have to download the Hello Doctor application and they will be connected with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council recognised doctors for free medical prescription. DC said that as all the Outdoor Patients Departments (OPDs) are closed in the city and citizens are facing problems, this app will help them in getting medical advice.