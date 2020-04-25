Share:

ISLAMABAD - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw yesterday greeted the people of Pakistan at the start of the holy month of Ramzan.

“To the people of Pakistan, I wish you peace and fulfilment during the holy month of Rama­dan. Let us all take inspiration from the spirit of Ramadan to practice self-discipline and compas­sion in these challenging times, the envoy said in the message,

The message read: “As we rededicate our­selves to family and community, let us focus on keeping ourselves and those around us safe and healthy. As you observe the fasting month, I hope you also draw strength from the knowledge that your sisters and brothers in Australia are shar­ing this sacred tradition with you.” Australia, the envoy said, “is home to more than 600,000 Mus­lims from all over the world, including more than 60,000 Pakistanis. Our people-to-people links continue to strengthen the longstanding friend­ship between Australia and Pakistan.”