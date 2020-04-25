ISLAMABAD - Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw yesterday greeted the people of Pakistan at the start of the holy month of Ramzan.
“To the people of Pakistan, I wish you peace and fulfilment during the holy month of Ramadan. Let us all take inspiration from the spirit of Ramadan to practice self-discipline and compassion in these challenging times, the envoy said in the message,
The message read: “As we rededicate ourselves to family and community, let us focus on keeping ourselves and those around us safe and healthy. As you observe the fasting month, I hope you also draw strength from the knowledge that your sisters and brothers in Australia are sharing this sacred tradition with you.” Australia, the envoy said, “is home to more than 600,000 Muslims from all over the world, including more than 60,000 Pakistanis. Our people-to-people links continue to strengthen the longstanding friendship between Australia and Pakistan.”