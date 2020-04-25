Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government on Friday appointed senior PAS officer Maj (R) Azam Suleman as Secretary Interior Division.

He had previously served at the same position in the Interior Division before he was transferred and posted as Chief Secretary Punjab. Maj (R) Azam Suleman assumed charge as Punjab Chief Secretary in November 2019. He served at the top most position only for five months.

He has replaced Yousaf Naseem Khokhar who was transferred and posted as new Secretary Commerce.

On Thursday the federal government appointed Jawad Rafique Malik as Punjab’s new Chief Secretary in place of Maj (R) Azam Suleman reportedly on the request of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

The name of Jawad Rafique was finalised in a meeting which took place between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon.

According to sources, the change was in the air for quite some time, but the COVID-19 outbreak delayed the decision. One could feel signs of a growing sense of unease in Punjab’s political hierarchy since January this year as the new system of governance orchestrated by Islamabad was not working well.